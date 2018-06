A photograph provided by the scientific journal Seeker of Ben Lecomte, an athlete and activist who has set himself the challenge of being the first man to swim across the Pacific Ocean, with the aim of raising awareness about the problem of marine plastic pollution. EFE-EPA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Swimmer Ben Lecomte Tuesday began his record Pacific crossing attempt from the coast of Japan, with an aim to reach the United States in six to eight months, in order to raise awareness about plastic pollution in oceans.

If successful, Lecomte would become the first person to swim across the 9,000 kilometers (around 5,590 miles) that separates the two extremes of the Pacific Ocean without the help of any floater, and accompanied just by a ship for medical, scientific and logistical support.