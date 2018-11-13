A Russian opposition figurehead on Tuesday said he was prevented from leaving the country to attend a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, which is set to rule on whether his numerous arrests by Russian authorities in recent months, often linked to his anti-corruption activism and his involvement organizing protests, were politically motivated.

Alexey Navalny, a vociferous critic of President Vladimir Putin, was refused permission to leave Russia by border guards who said they had received orders from the Federal Bailiff Service Directorate of Russia, which according to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), a non-profit organization founded by Navalny that was reporting closely on the incident, does not exist.