Anti-racism protesters and security forces clashed in the early hours of Monday morning in Portland, Oregon, after a weekend of demonstrations across the United States.
Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality storm the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality storm the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality strom the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality storm the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality storm the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Republican Senator from Arkansas Tom Cotton at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 August 2017. EPA/Zach Gibson / POOL
Anti-racism protesters and security forces clashed in the early hours of Monday morning in Portland, Oregon, after a weekend of demonstrations across the United States.