A 16 June 2020 photo of a statue of Duke de Caxias, a 19th-century Brazilian military leader who led troops during the bloody Paraguayan War, that is located in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

A 16 June 2020 photo of the iconic Monument to the Flags by sculptor Víctor Brecheret, which was inaugurated in 1953 to commemorate the fourth centennial of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is located at the entrance to that city's Ibirapuera Park. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

A 16 June 2020 photo of the statue of bandeirante Manuel de Borba Gato by sculptor Julio Guerra that was inaugurated in 1963 and is located in the Santo Amaro neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The wave of worldwide anti-racism protests triggered by George Floyd's death late last month in police custody has sparked a re-examination in Brazil of colonial-era trailblazers known as "bandeirantes," whose exploits are commemorated in that South American country with different statues and monuments.

Police in Sao Paulo, the country's economic engine and biggest metropolis, have had to maintain round-the-clock vigilance around one of these statues to avoid the type of vandalism now affecting monuments in the United Kingdom and the United States.