The wave of worldwide anti-racism protests triggered by George Floyd's death late last month in police custody has sparked a re-examination in Brazil of colonial-era trailblazers known as "bandeirantes," whose exploits are commemorated in that South American country with different statues and monuments.
Police in Sao Paulo, the country's economic engine and biggest metropolis, have had to maintain round-the-clock vigilance around one of these statues to avoid the type of vandalism now affecting monuments in the United Kingdom and the United States.