Participants of a demonstration against the so called 'Tag der Deutschen Zukunft' ('Day of the German Future') wear signs of the satirical party 'Die Partei' in Goslar, Germany, June 2, 2018. The signs read 'A Nazi could hang here' and 'Obligation to wear burkas for Nazis' EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Participants of a demonstration against the so called 'Tag der Deutschen Zukunft' ('Day of the German Future') hold signs with the inscriptions 'Nobody needs Nazis here' (L) and 'Stop Nazis' (R) in Goslar, Germany, June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Participants of a demonstration against the so called 'Tag der Deutschen Zukunft' ('Day of the German Future') march in Goslar, Germany, June 2, 2018. About 3,000 protesters gathered to demonstrate against the meeting of the German right wing party Die Rechte. The banner reads 'Goslar is colourful - no place for racism!'. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Around 3,000 demonstrators, according to German police sources, attended a protest march on Saturday aimed to counter a 200-strong neo-Nazi rally in the city of Goslar (Central Germany).

Local authorities had arranged for a strong police presence to avoid clashes between both marches.