Iranian women as hold poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and take part in an anti-US and Israel demonstration after the weekly Friday prayer ceremony to show their solidarity with Palestinians over recent protests in Gaza, in Tehran, Iran, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians take part in an anti-US and Israel demonstration after the weekly Friday prayer ceremony to show their solidarity with Palestinians over recent protests in Gaza, in Tehran, Iran, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians take part in an anti-US and Israel demonstration after the weekly Friday prayer ceremony to show their solidarity with Palestinians over recent protests in Gaza, in Tehran, Iran, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Hundreds of angry protesters gathered in Iran's capital Tehran on Friday to stage demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians and to denounce Israel and the United States in the wake of a series of deadly protests in the Gaza Strip territory, an epa-efe photojournalist at the scene reported.

Placards with slogans threatening to wipe out Israel and chants of "down with USA" belied the atmosphere of the protest staged by supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran's leaders, for whom Israel and the US are traditional foes.