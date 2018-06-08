Iranians burn an effigy of US President Donald Trump during an anti-Israel rally marking Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in support of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, in Tehran, Iran, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian man holds a cartoon of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an anti-Israel rally marking Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in support of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, in Tehran, Iran, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians burn US and Israel flags during an anti-Israel rally marking Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in support of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, in Tehran, Iran, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians burn a huge effigy of US President Donald Trump during an anti- Israeli rally marking Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in support of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, in Tehran, Iran, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The annual al-Quds day demonstrations in Iran's capital attracted hundreds of thousands of people Friday, many of whom brandished signs and chanted the customary slogans denouncing Israel and the United States at a time when relations between the three nations were at their lowest ebb in years.

Al-Quds day (Jerusalem Day) was scheduled by the regime in the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to fall on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year. Encouraged by religious leaders and politicians, it brings huge crowds to the streets of Tehran in what is a government-sanctioned demonstration of the country's opposition to Zionism and Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.