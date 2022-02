A view on 8 February 2022 of trucks parked in downtown Ottawa as a part of a protest against the measures Canada has imposed to contain Covid-19. EFE/EPA/Kadri Mohamed

A view on 8 February 2022 of trucks parked in downtown Ottawa as a part of a protest against the measures Canada has imposed to contain Covid-19. EFE/EPA/Kadri Mohamed

A view on 8 February 2022 of people occupying Ottawa as a part of a protest against the measures Canada has imposed to contain Covid-19. EFE/EPA/Kadri Mohamed

A view of parked trucks as truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Kadri Mohamed

A protester beats a drum as truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Kadri Mohamed

Canadian anti-vaccine mandate protesters on Tuesday extended their blockade of Ottawa to jam the main border crossing between Canada and the United States.

Trucks of the so-called Freedom Convoy have blocked Ambassador Bridge, which connects the city of Windsor (Ontario, Canada) with Detroit (Michigan, US) and is the busiest single land border crossing in North America, handling 27 percent of annual trade between Canada and the US, according to the US Department of Transportation.