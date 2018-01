Thai former anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban arrives for a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Members of Thailand's People's Democratic Reform Committee were charged on Wednesday for organizing street rallies which culminated in the May 2014 coup that ousted the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

The Litigation Office filed charges of insurrection, illegal assembly and obstructing elections against Suthep Thaugsuban, Satit Wongnongtoey, Chumpol Chulsai, Puttipong Punnagun, Issara Somchai, Witthaya Kaewparadai, Taworn Senniem, Natthapol Teepsuwan and Akanat Promphan.