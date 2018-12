First Vice-President of European Commission in charge of Better regulation, Inter-Institutional Relations, rule of Law and Charter of Fundamental Rights, Dutch, Frans Timmermans gives a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Two men wearing colorful Kippot at a gathering of activist group 'Action Heads Up' at Lustgarten in front of Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

European Jews are increasingly worried about the risk of harassment and hate crimes according to a report published by the European Union Monday.

According to a report by the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), antisemitic rhetoric is on the rise across Europe as many Jewish people avoid being identified as such in a bid to avoid harassment.