Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday claimed that he has the majority support to form a new government, declaring that the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin “has fallen.”

“With a clear and indisputable support and majority behind me, the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,” the People's Justice Party president said in a prepared statement and press conference convened at short notice. EFE-EPA