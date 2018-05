Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (C) reacts as he leaves a rehabilitation center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 May 2018. According to media reports, a full pardon for jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim is pending. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (C, top) and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail react as he leaves a rehabilitation center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Kuala Lumpur, May 16 (efe-epa) - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister was granted a royal pardon on a sodomy conviction, a week after an opposition coalition that included his People's Justice Party, had won the the general elections in the country.

After his release, Anwar Ibrahim was received by a crowd of supporters as he made his way out of a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he had been recuperating from a shoulder surgery, an epa journalist reported from the scene.