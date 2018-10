Malaysian prime minister in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim (R) shakes hands with parliament members before being sworm in as a lawmaker at the parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian prime minister in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim reacts after being sworm in as a lawmaker at the parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The former leader of Malaysia's opposition and president of the People's Justice Party on Monday was sworn in as a member of parliament after winning by-elections at the weekend.

Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, bagged 70 percent of the votes on Saturday in the Port Dickson constituency, which was left vacant by a PKR member so that Ibrahim could take his seat, paving the way for him to succeed the current prime minister Mahathir Mohamad next year.