Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech during the Management Association of the Philippines- CEO conference in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Malaysia's former deputy prime minister said governments should not abuse their power to suppress dissidents and political opposition during a conference in Manila on Tuesday.

Anwar Ibrahim, who is lined up to become Malaysia's next prime minister after incumbent Mahathir Mohamad, made the remarks during the Management Association of the Philippines - CEO conference in Manila.