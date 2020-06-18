Medical personnel at Mexico City's Juarez Hospital have the difficult task of diagnosing Covid-19 in patients who undergo the appropriate test and then have to deal with the anxiety to stress of waiting for the result while trying notg to lose hope that they will test negative and cheat the disease.

"It's going to hurt," warns the staffer while testing a 45-year-old recovering patient who has come to learn if he still has the disease. This is the second test the man has been given to determine if he has managed to become Covid-free.