A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Any attack on a nuclear power plant would be "suicidal," warned United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday following the weekend's shelling of the largest atomic plant in Europe.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of carrying out the attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since the early days of its war.