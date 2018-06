A 60-year-old woman has died and 10 people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment in Barcelona, Spain, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

A 60-year-old woman has died and 10 people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona, officials said Monday.

Local government sources said the blaze completely consumed a second story apartment, where the body of the woman was found, and the entire building located in the Nou Barris neighborhood had to be evacuated as a safety measure.