Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a press conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Chinese spokesman Wang Xiaolong (L) and Director-general of China's international department at the Ministry of Commerce Zhang Shaogang (R) attend the press conference ahead of the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill speaks to journalists during a press conference on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit ended Sunday in Papua New Guinea without a formal leaders' joint statement owing to divisions between China and the United States over trade.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told the media that trade tension between Washington and Beijing had marred the summit and was a cause of concern in the region.