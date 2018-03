Protesters scuffle with the Royal Malaysian Police officers during a rally near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester holds a placard during a rally near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester holds a placard during a rally near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A group of parliamentarians from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Wednesday that a proposed bill regulating fake news in Malaysia violates freedom of expression and called for its withdrawal.

A large protest was held outside parliament in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday calling for MPs to reject the bill.