Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (C) and running mate Dina Boularte (to his right) hold a press conference in Lima on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo await his arrival at campaign headquarters in Lima on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Apparent winner of Peru presidential contest says vote must be respected

The leftist schoolteacher waiting for Peruvian election authorities to certify his victory over right-winger Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential runoff said Tuesday that all sides should respect the outcome of the vote.

"We always defend the democratic framework," Pedro Castillo told members of Peru's foreign correspondents association at a press conference in Lima.