US President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump leave the "Salute to America" celebration in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AL DRAGO/POOL

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump did not have the right to block critics on his Twitter account.

A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals said any attempt by the president to block critics responding to his tweets amounted to "unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination."