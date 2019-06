Kevin Lynch, Vice President of Technology at Apple, speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Craig Federighi , Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Craig Federighi , Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, speaks about Mac OS Catalina during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Journalists photograph the new Apple Mac Pro at the end of the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Kevin Lynch, Vice President of Technology at Apple, speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Craig Federighi , Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

Apple on Monday announced more autonomy for iPads with a new custom operating system and direct access to the "app store" for the Apple Watch, amid stagnating worldwide sales for the iPhone.

Unlike previous years, the focus on the opening day of this WWDC developer conference was not the latest version of the iOS operating system for the iPhone, but the autonomy other Apple devices from the company's flagship product.