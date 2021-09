Shoppers walk past the Apple Inc. logo at an Apple Store in Hong Kong, China, 04 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A person holds a new Apple iPhone 12 Pro in an Apple flagship store as sales begin for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in Beijing, China, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

People walk next to the Apple logo in the financial district of Shanghai, China, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Apple on Monday issued an emergency software update after researchers discovered an exploit that it believes the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group used to remotely infect iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs.

The software update came after a report was published by Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog of the University of Toronto, which said that since February, NSO Group has been infecting devices with Pegasus spyware through an exploit in iMessage.