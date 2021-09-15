Photo provided by Apple Inc. showing company CEO Tim Cook during the presentation of the new iPhone13 on Sept. 14, 2021, in Cupertino, California. EFE/Apple Inc.

Photo provided by Apple Inc. showing Vice President of iPhone Marketing Kaiann Drance during the presentation of the new iPhone13 on Sept. 14, 2021, in Cupertino, California. EFE/Apple Inc.

Apple's new iPhone 13, which the firm unveiled on Tuesday, is focusing the majority of its improvements on the camera and has kept the smartphone's design largely identical to that of the popular 12 model, which has had great sales success since it was introduced last year.