Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook gives a speech during the 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An Italian anti-trust authority on Wednesday fined tech giants Apple and Samsung in an unprecedented ruling on planned obsolescence, stating the companies had both engaged in dishonest commercial practices.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) fined Apple and Samsung 10 and 5 million euros respectively ($11.41 million and $5.7 million), stating the companies had forced consumers to purchase new phones by prompting users to install software updates that resulted in the phones malfunctioning, leading many consumers to upgrade their handsets.