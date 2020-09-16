A handout video still image made available by Apple Inc. introducing Apple Fitness+ ; a new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch during an Apple Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 15 September 2020. EFE/EPA/APPLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout video still image made available by Apple Inc. introducing Family Setup in watchOS 7 brings Apple Watch features to family members who do not have an iPhone during an Apple Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 15 September 2020. EFE/EPA/APPLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout video still image made available by Apple Inc. introducing the eighth-generation iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic with the Neural Engine, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and so much more during an Apple Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 15 September 2020. EFE/EPA/APPLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout video still image made available by Apple Inc. introducing the all-new iPad Air featuring a completely new thin and light design in five gorgeous finishes; silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue during an Apple Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 15 September 2020. EFE/EPA/APPLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Apple on Tuesday held its traditional annual event to present its new hardware, taking advantage of the occasion to unveil its new smartwatch, the Apple Watch, and updated versions of its iPad tablets, but this year the newly designed iPhone will arrive later due to logistical problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At an online event from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the tech giant headed by Tim Cook also announced its own online gym class subscription service, Fitness Plus, as well as its long-awaited Apple One package, which includes music, television and company game services starting at $14.95 per month.