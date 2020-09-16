Apple on Tuesday held its traditional annual event to present its new hardware, taking advantage of the occasion to unveil its new smartwatch, the Apple Watch, and updated versions of its iPad tablets, but this year the newly designed iPhone will arrive later due to logistical problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
At an online event from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the tech giant headed by Tim Cook also announced its own online gym class subscription service, Fitness Plus, as well as its long-awaited Apple One package, which includes music, television and company game services starting at $14.95 per month.