Yemenis carry the coffins of victims of alleged Saudi-led airstrikes, during a funeral in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least 21 civilians were killed in bombings carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition over the last 24 hours in the west of Yemen, medical officials told EFE on Wednesday

One of the airstrikes hit a house Tuesday night in the coastal area of al-Tahita, killing 16 people of the same family, including minors and women.