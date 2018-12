Supporters of the Houthi rebel movement hold up weapons during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which intervenes in Yemen in support of the Yemeni government forces, confirmed on Monday that the truce in the strategic embattled city of Hodeida would take effect by midnight.

Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition, told the press in Riyadh that the United Nations envoy agreed with the two warring parties to start the truce by midnight under the agreement reached on Thursday with the Houthi rebels in Sweden.