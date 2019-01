A Yemeni man inspects the rubble of a destroyed factory that allegedly was targeted by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

An armed Yemeni man inspects the rubble of a destroyed buidling that allegedly was targeted by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sana'a, Yemen, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni inspects the rubble of a destroyed buidling and vehicles that allegedly were targeted by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sana'a, Yemen, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which intervened in Yemen in support of government forces, said Sunday it destroyed seven operations center belonging to the Houthi movement in Sana'a, the capital.

The coalition's spokesman said the offensive targeted positions the Shiite insurgents used to manufacture drones.