A column of Yemeni government forces and vehicles take position as they fight Houthi rebels in the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A column of Yemeni government forces and vehicles take position as they fight Houthi rebels in the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A member of Yemeni government forces holds mines during fighting against Houthi rebels in the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

At least 250 Houthi rebel fighters were killed by forces loyal to the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in a battle to control a Red Sea port city seen as a strategic entry point for supplies and humanitarian aid, a commander from the Arab coalition engaged in the conflict said Wednesday.

Troops loyal to the exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi achieved their first objective Tuesday when they captured an airport just south of the target city of Hudaydah and took 87 Houthi fighters prisoner in the process, according to Abdel Salam al-Shahi, an Emirati commander in the Saudi Arabia-led coalition backing pro-Hadi ranks.