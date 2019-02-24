An Egyptian soldier stands guard outside the International Congress Centre before the first European Union-Arab League Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Leaders of the European Union and Arab League have started to arrive in Egypt to take part in the first summit between the two blocs that will get underway later on Sunday in the northeastern resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh located on the Red Sea.

Representatives of 49 countries are expected to participate in the meetings, including 37 heads of state, according to the organizers, who added that the participants are scheduled to discuss the common challenges the two parties' countries face, including migration and fighting terrorism.