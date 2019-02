European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abou Al-Gheit give a press conference after the closing session of the first EU-Arab League Summit that was held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Leaders from the European Union and the Arab League on Monday agreed on a joint statement at the end of a 2-day summit that did not mention human rights in Arab countries, although it did include several common issues, including migration, economic cooperation and the conflicts in the war-torn Syria, Libya and Yemen.

At the beginning of the summit, which got underway on Sunday, it was not clear whether the two blocs’ leaders would be able to reach an agreement to issue a joint statement.