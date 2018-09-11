The commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Pierre Krahenbuhl (R), speaks with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki during the Arab Foreign Ministers annual meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Arab League's secretary-general said on Tuesday that the United States will not eliminate the political, historical and human rights of the Palestinian people with its decision to cease its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Ahmed Aboul Gheit made his remarks at a plenary session of the Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, saying that Washington intends not only to withdraw funds it previously granted to UNRWA but also to take away the agency's legitimacy and credibility, thus depriving the Palestinians of their basic rights.