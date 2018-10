Some of Turkish forensic police officers leave after the investigation at the residence of the Saudi consul Mohammed al-Otaibi for investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The Arab League on Sunday backed Saudi Arabia for investigating the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who Riyadh claimed lost his life during an altercation inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul,

Khashoggi was last seen on Oct. 2 when he entered the consulate to obtain documents he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who called Turkish police after waiting outside the mission for more than three hours for the Washington Post columnist to return.