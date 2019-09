Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beitenu party, speaks after early exit polls in the general election, during a rally with supporters in Jerusalem, Israel, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONATAN SINDEL

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party, attends a meeting of MKs (Members of Knesset) of the Likud party after the first official results of the general election in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Benny Gantz, former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political alliance attends a memorial service for late Israeli president Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery, in Jerusalem, 19 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The United Arab List, the third most powerful political group in Israel, having won 13 seats in the recent elections presented Sunday a series of demands to centrist leader Benny Gantz in exchange for backing his candidacy for Prime Minister.

Consultations to form a new government will be ongoing on Sunday with the sponsorship of the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.