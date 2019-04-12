An Algerian woman protester confronts anti riot policemen as they block the way during a protest against interim president Abdelkader Bensalah, in Algiers, Algeria, Apr 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir seen during the 'Family photograph' taken at the AU Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jun 14, 2015, reissued Apr 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Sudan's military removed the country's dictator from power on Thursday following months of protests against his 30-year rule, as a wave of popular unrest shakes North Africa in an echo of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Friday.

President Omar al-Bashir was the second strongman forced from office amid protests this month after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria resigned following two decades in power. Protests have also taken place in Tunisia and Morocco in recent months.