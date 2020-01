US security personnel watch from the top of the consulate as Turkish protestors gather for a demonstration against US President Trump's peace plan to solve the conflict between Palestinians and Israel, in front of the US Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish protesters hold placards reading 'break down the Zionist Israel' and Palestinian flags during a demonstration against US President Trump's peace plan on the conflict between Palestinians and Israel, in front of the US Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 January 2020.

The United States President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East has put more pressure on an already complicated unity of Arab nations in their support for Palestinians.

Trump unveiled his plan on Tuesday, proposing the creation of a Palestinian state and Israeli control over Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.