The foreign ministers of six Arab countries and the secretary general of the Arab League announced here Saturday the launch of an initiative for greater international recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Those officials gathered in Jordan's capital to discuss the Arab response to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announcement that it would move its embasssy in the Jewish state from Tel Aviv to the Holy City. Guatemala later also announced its intention to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.