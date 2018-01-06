Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during press conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit after The Arab Foreign Ministers meeting at the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED ABDO

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) speaks during press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi after The Arab Foreign Ministers meeting at the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED ABDO

(From L to R) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Malki, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita pose during The Arab Foreign Ministers meeting at the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED ABDO

The foreign ministers of six Arab countries and the secretary general of the Arab League announced here Saturday the launch of an initiative for greater international recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Those officials gathered in Jordan's capital to discuss the Arab response to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announcement that it would move its embasssy in the Jewish state from Tel Aviv to the Holy City. Guatemala later also announced its intention to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.