An image showing a gas flame behind pipelines in the desert at Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 23 June 2008 (reissued 03 November 2019). EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER *** Local Caption *** 55191232

Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan (L) speaks as President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser (R) looks on during a press conference to announce an initial public offering of the state oil producer, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser (L) and Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan attend a press conference to announce an initial public offering of the state oil producer, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Saudi state oil company Aramco, the most profitable company in the world, announced on Sunday that it will sell shares on Riyadh's stock market after months of speculation.

The expected announcement of the Initial Public Offering was made without important information, such as the exact date of the IPO, the valuation figure the company will have or the percentage of shares that Aramco will offer on Tadawul, the Riad exchange.