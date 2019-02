Eugenia Salinas, the mother of a 21-year-old student who was arrested at the site of a street protest in Caracas, Venezuela, last month in a case she describes as an arbitrary detention, is interviewed by EFE in Caracas on Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Arbitrary detention allegations are increasing day after day in crisis-racked Venezuela, where the number of purported political prisoners has soared to nearly 1,000, according to the non-governmental organization Foro Penal (Penal Forum).

Last month's arrest of Enmanuel Vicuña Salinas, a 21-year-old network engineering student who was taken into custody at the site of a street protest, is one of a growing list of cases.