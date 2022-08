Arce, Morales lead mass pro-democracy rally in Bolivia

Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) and ex-head of state Evo Morales take part in a march on 25 August 2022 in La Paz, Bolivia, that indigenous, peasant and worker groups organized to express their support for the administration amid alleged destabilization efforts by the right-wing opposition. In taking part in the rally, Arce expressed his thanks to the Bolivian people for "so much affection" and for standing up for the country's democratic institutions. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Luis Arce (bottom portion of the screen, 7th from right, holding a Bolivian flag), takes part along with Vice President David Choquehuanca (bottom portion, 6th from right, holding a Wiphala flag) and ex-head of state Evo Morales (bottom portion, 8th from right, holding a Wiphala flag) in a march on 25 August 2022 in La Paz, Bolivia, that indigenous, peasant and worker groups organized to express their support for the administration amid alleged destabilization efforts by the right-wing opposition. In taking part in the rally, Arce expressed his thanks to the Bolivian people for "so much affection" and for standing up for the country's democratic institutions. EFE/Martin Alipaz