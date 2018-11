Students observe part of the collection of the archaeological museum in the Syrian northern province of Idlib, Syria, Nov. 30. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

Young people observe part of the collection of the archaeological museum in the Syrian northern province of Idlib, Syria, Nov. 24. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

Amid approaching fighting between Syrian government troops and opposition forces, a group of young people has managed to protect an archaeological museum in the Syrian northern province of Idlib, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist Friday.

Months ago, archaeologists and volunteers dedicated themselves to saving the museum in the last province the Syrian opposition holds and their effort paid off as the museum reopened its doors in August.