Photograph provided by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall showing an archaeologist working on April 4, 2019, at the Rio Zoo, where tens of thousands of archaeological items have been found dating from the early 19th century through the early 20th century. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Piu/Rio de Janeiro City Hall/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

More than 30,000 archaeological items have been found at the Rio de Janeiro zoo during ongoing work to modernize it, the City Hall - which administers the facility - announced on Friday.

The large variety of objects - most of them from the 19th century - found by workers carrying out renovation and modernization work at the zoo is a find that is considered to be "a true archaeological treasure trove."