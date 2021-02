View of the life-size bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares," a replica of the sculpture standing in The Vatican's St. Peter's Square, during its presentation on Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky (r) and City Commissioner Jose Diaz (l) pose for EFE in front of the life-size bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares," a replica of the sculpture standing in The Vatican's St. Peter's Square, during its presentation on Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in a city park until April 8 to inspire compassion and awareness about the needs of migrants and refugees.

The story of humanity is the story of immigration and also of this city, said Wensky at the ceremony held in Bayfront Park to welcome the monumental sculpture, the work of Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, which is on tour through various US cities.