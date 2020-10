Labour Party's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Leader of the National Party Judith Collins (R) attend the 2020 Leaders Debate in Auckland, New Zealand, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BRADLEY / POOL POOL

Labour Party's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Leader of the National Party Judith Collins (R) attend the 2020 Leaders Debate in Auckland, New Zealand, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BRADLEY / POOL POOL

During a fiery second leaders' debate, New Zealand’s prime minister acknowledged having used cannabis in the past, touching on an upcoming referendum to be held as part of the Oct 17 general election.

In addition to voting for the next parliament, New Zealanders will also vote in two referendums on the legalization of recreational cannabis and the legalization of euthanasia. EFE-EPA