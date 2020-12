New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C, left) and her partner Clarke Gayford (C, right) arrived for the ceremony to appoint new ministers at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 06 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mark Mitchell / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand counter-terror agencies were “almost exclusively” concentrated on Islamist extremism as they did not focus much on right-wing terrorism threats before the gun attack on two Christchurch mosques that killed 51 Muslim worshipers last year, according to a probe report released Tuesday.