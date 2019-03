Mufti Zeeyad Ravat leads the evening prayers in front of a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Road in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at the two Christchurch mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BORIS JANCIC AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVES

The prime minister of New Zealand on Tuesday called for a halt to the spread of messages of hate and extremism after a terror attack against two mosques in Christchurch killed 50 people and wounded another 50.

Jacinda Ardern was addressing parliament for the first time since the shootings on Friday, which she described as one of New Zealand's "darkest days".