Ardern keeps her cool as quake strikes during live TV interview

New Zealand's prime minister on Monday reacted calmly to a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck during a live television interview while she was at Wellington's parliament buildings.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake,” Jacinda Ardern, known for keeping her cool in a crisis, told Ryan Bridge, a host for Newshub’s The AM Show. EFE-EPA