Members of the public looking at flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 March 2019. A gunman killed 50 worshippers and injured 50 more at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March, 28-year-old Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, has appeared in court on 16 March and charged with murder. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, said Tuesday that she will never mention the name of the author of the Christchurch mosques massacre, which caused at least 50 deaths and left 50 people injured, to deprive him of the notoriety he was looking for.

"You will never hear me mention his name. He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist, but he will, when I speak, be nameless," Ardern said in an emotional speech at the parliament in Wellington.