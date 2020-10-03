New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) is greeted by Jenny Salesa (R), candidate for Panmure-Otahuhu, as the prime minister visits a NZ Labour Party South Auckland Get Out The Vote event at Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate, in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to supporters as she visits a NZ Labour Party South Auckland Get Out The Vote event at Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate, in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seen casting her vote on the first day of advance voting during the New Zealand general election, in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, with Clarke Gayford arrive to cast their votes on the first day of advance voting during the New Zealand general election, in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s prime minister was one of the first in the country to cast a ballot in the 2020 general election on Saturday after advance voting began.

Those enrolled to vote can now do so until election day on Oct. 17.